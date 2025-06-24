Celebrities Shine at Premiere of Brad Pitt’s New F1 Movie in London

London, England — Celebrities gathered at Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday for the premiere of Brad Pitt‘s new movie, “F1: The Movie.” This star-studded event featured a line-up of famous faces, including Tom Cruise, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Tate McRae.

The European premiere showcased Pitt, 61, who wore a forest green double-breasted suit designed by Anderson & Sheppard, paired with tortoise-shell aviator glasses. His stylist, George Cortina, helped create this standout look, complemented by a diamond ring from co-star Damson Idris’ jewelry line.

Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, turned heads in a crystal-embellished gown from the Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection. At 32, she radiated Hollywood glamour alongside a matching Fendi Nano Baguette bag. De Ramon has been styled by celebrity stylist Dani Michelle for her appearances.

The event also featured surprise guests like Tom Cruise and designer Tommy Hilfiger, along with musicians RAYE and Ed Sheeran, who added to the energy of the night.

Irish actress Kerry Condon, who plays Kate in the film, wowed in an embellished Valentino creation from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection. Despite her part being cut, she left her mark at the premiere.

Damson Idris, the film’s rising star, arrived with his mother and looked dapper in a pale yellow suit by Tommy Hilfiger. Campbell showed her supermodel status in a stunning black gown from Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Canadian artist Tate McRae impressed fashion critics in a custom Balenciaga gown, complete with a daring slit and a serpent-style diamond necklace by Bvlgari. Meanwhile, actress Jodie Cooke brought life to sportswear with a bold red Miu Miu dress.

The premiere also welcomed rising F1 driver, 20-year-old Filipina Bustamante, who dazzled in a halter neck gown by Oude Waag. She was styled by Holly Eva White for a stunning entrance.

Pitt’s role in “F1: The Movie” as a former racing driver is set to be a highlight of the summer, with expectations high for its release on June 27.