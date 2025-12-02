Entertainment
Celebrities Shine During Thanksgiving Feasts and Festivities
LOS ANGELES, CA — Thanksgiving week brought sunshine, celebrations, and plenty of star-powered moments for fans to enjoy. From Nina Dobrev’s beach getaway in Mexico to Megan Thee Stallion’s courtside appearance in Los Angeles, celebrities filled the holiday week with exciting sightings across the globe.
Nina Dobrev started her long weekend with friends at the beach in Jalisco, Mexico, soaking up the warm November sun on November 28. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Megan Thee Stallion sported a stylish outfit while attending the Lakers vs. Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena on the same day.
Travel was busy as Jessica Simpson turned heads at Los Angeles International Airport, leisurely making her way through the terminal. Additionally, Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted in Palm Springs, clad in coordinated bold outfits while grabbing coffee.
In Florida, Benson Boone energized fans with a live performance at the Rocket Garden on November 29. Celebrating the holiday spirit, Mariah Carey opened her seasonal show at Park MGM in Las Vegas on November 28, bringing Christmas magic to the stage.
In New York City, numerous stars were seen enjoying events and holiday festivities, including Lily Allen, Winnie Harlow, and Jessica Chastain, who each made notable appearances at various gatherings.
International glamour was on display during the Marrakech International Film Festival, where Anya Taylor-Joy, Jodie Foster, and Jenna Ortega made memorable red-carpet entrances. This event showcased stars shining in the global arena.
The week also saw Michael Fassbender and Chris Pine sharing laughs at a soccer match in Como, Italy. As concerts, parades, and cozy family outings took place, celebrities enjoyed Thanksgiving week, embracing the spirit of the holiday.
Whether performing, traveling, volunteering, or enjoying precious time with loved ones, Thanksgiving 2025 will be remembered for memorable celebrity moments.
Recent Posts
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations
- Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Questions Referee Consistency After Draw with Arsenal
- Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership
- Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil
- Zendaya, Tom Holland Hold Off Wedding Despite Engagement Ring Reveal
- Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Faces Pressure Amid Team Struggles
- Juventus Faces Udinese in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today