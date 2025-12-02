Celebrities Shine During Thanksgiving Feasts and Festivities

LOS ANGELES, CA — Thanksgiving week brought sunshine, celebrations, and plenty of star-powered moments for fans to enjoy. From Nina Dobrev’s beach getaway in Mexico to Megan Thee Stallion’s courtside appearance in Los Angeles, celebrities filled the holiday week with exciting sightings across the globe.

Nina Dobrev started her long weekend with friends at the beach in Jalisco, Mexico, soaking up the warm November sun on November 28. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Megan Thee Stallion sported a stylish outfit while attending the Lakers vs. Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena on the same day.

Travel was busy as Jessica Simpson turned heads at Los Angeles International Airport, leisurely making her way through the terminal. Additionally, Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted in Palm Springs, clad in coordinated bold outfits while grabbing coffee.

In Florida, Benson Boone energized fans with a live performance at the Rocket Garden on November 29. Celebrating the holiday spirit, Mariah Carey opened her seasonal show at Park MGM in Las Vegas on November 28, bringing Christmas magic to the stage.

In New York City, numerous stars were seen enjoying events and holiday festivities, including Lily Allen, Winnie Harlow, and Jessica Chastain, who each made notable appearances at various gatherings.

International glamour was on display during the Marrakech International Film Festival, where Anya Taylor-Joy, Jodie Foster, and Jenna Ortega made memorable red-carpet entrances. This event showcased stars shining in the global arena.

The week also saw Michael Fassbender and Chris Pine sharing laughs at a soccer match in Como, Italy. As concerts, parades, and cozy family outings took place, celebrities enjoyed Thanksgiving week, embracing the spirit of the holiday.

Whether performing, traveling, volunteering, or enjoying precious time with loved ones, Thanksgiving 2025 will be remembered for memorable celebrity moments.