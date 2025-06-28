Entertainment
Celebrities Shine at Weddings and Fashion Events Across Europe
VENICE, Italy – Celebrities have made headlines this week as they attended multiple high-profile events across Europe. Stars were notably present at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, alongside the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.
Kardashian family members Khloé, Kim, and Kris Jenner were spotted arriving in Venice on June 26 to celebrate the couple’s nuptials. Khloé, who turns 41 on June 27, caught attention in a stylish leopard-print catsuit, while her family members opted for coordinating black outfits.
Later that evening, the trio left the Aman Hotel for a welcome party at the historic Madonna dell’Orto church, where fashionable ensembles were abundant. Khloé later enjoyed birthday shopping with her mother, wearing a chic black shift dress.
Oprah Winfrey also graced the festivities, arriving in Venice on June 26. She was one of many A-list guests, including the likes of Usher, Sydney Sweeney, and Bill Gates.
In the fashion world, stars like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a statement on June 27 at the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week. Sabrina Carpenter also impressed attendees at the same event, wearing a stylish all-gray ensemble.
In Los Angeles, Emma Stone made her presence felt at the premiere of A24’s ‘Eddington’, shining bright for the cameras as she posed at the DGA Theater Complex on June 26.
The week showcases the dazzling lives of celebrities, as they navigate birthday celebrations and fashion events, creating moments that fans and followers eagerly capture.
