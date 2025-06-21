Celebrities Spotted Worldwide: Highlights from Fanatics Fest and More

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Stars were out in full force this week, with many making a splash at Fanatics Fest held at the Javits Center on June 20. Kevin Costner and Tom Brady were among the headliners, speaking to a lively crowd about their latest projects.

Keke Palmer also made waves outside NBC Studio on the same day, captivating fans with her glamorous look. Nearby, Matthew McConaughey spent quality family time with his children at Universal Studios Hollywood, showcasing a blend of work and leisure typical of Hollywood’s elite.

In London, fans adored a dazzling performance by a prominent artist during her Radical Optimism tour at Wembley Stadium on June 20. The star was seen wearing a striking bedazzled outfit, energizing the audience as she belted out her hits.

Throughout the week, many other celebrities made headlines as they participated in various events. The 11th Annual Bentonville Film Festival on June 20 saw numerous stars, including those who were honored for their performances.

Back in New York City, the energy was high as several celebrities took to the stage again at Fanatics Fest for the “Only in New York: 27 Rings” panel. Their appearances demonstrated their continued relevance in Hollywood.

As celebrity sightings abounded, social media buzzed with images of stars at events around the globe. Fans can look forward to more thrilling updates as their favorite celebrities embark on different projects and outings.