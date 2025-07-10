Celebrity-Approved Beauty Tools on Sale for Prime Day 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Prime Day 2025 is here, and beauty enthusiasts can find celebrity-approved tools at up to 70% off. Shoppers can snag products recommended by stars like Kylie Jenner and Madison LeCroy, known for transforming everyday beauty routines without emptying wallets.

This limited-time sale includes a range of must-have items that have gained popularity through social media endorsements. LeCroy stated, “You see how large this is? Love. It’s great for long hair. I would say 1,000% splurge for this; it’s worth it.” The excitement around these deals reflects a strong trend in celebrity influence on beauty buying choices.

Jenner, sharing her experience with a contour tool, remarked, “It gives me a good contour. I use the first mode to absorb my skincare.” Such endorsements add credibility to products that offer both performance and value.

Gizelle Bryant mentioned a fan that she used in hot climates, stating, “When we were in Mexico and in Miami, it was so hot. I always had my fan.” This fan also serves a dual purpose for drying makeup setting sprays, showcasing practicality in beauty tools.

Ariana Madix highlighted an innovative razor, explaining, “It leaves my legs feeling super smooth and less irritated. Instead of wasting time trying to get my razor unclogged, I can quickly move onto the things I enjoy doing!” A focus on efficiency in beauty routines resonates with busy consumers.

Other favorites include items that promote skin health and hair styling. Kandi Burruss praised a scalp massaging tool for its health benefits: “Using it regularly can help promote hair growth, plus it feels really good on your scalp.”

Shoppers are encouraged to seize these offers as many products may sell out quickly. Early Amazon Prime Day shoppers have the chance to enjoy discounts that rival those of Black Friday. The sale runs from July 8 to 11, 2025, with some deals extending beyond this date.

For a streamlined shopping experience, the E! Insider Shop has compiled a list of editor-approved picks. This ensures that readers not only get the best prices but also trusted insights on products that enhance both beauty and lifestyle.