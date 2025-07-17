Celebrity Birthdays Celebrated on July 17 with Fun Facts

LOS ANGELES, CA — Today marks the birthdays of several celebrities, including country singer Luke Bryan, actress Summer Bishil, and actor David Hasselhoff. Fans around the world are celebrating their special day with fun facts about each star.

David Hasselhoff turns 73 today. Known for his iconic roles in shows like “Baywatch,” he has recently made appearances on popular TV shows such as “Young Sheldon” and “The Goldbergs.”

Luke Bryan, the country music sensation, is now 49 years old. He was awarded the title of Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, solidifying his place in the music industry.

Actress Summer Bishil celebrates her 37th birthday and hails from Pasadena, California. She is known for her acting roles in various television series.

Other notable birthdays today include actress Billie Lourd, who turns 33 and played the estranged daughter of Pamela Anderson’s character in “The Last Showgirl.” Sportscaster Verne Lundquist, now 85, is among the oldest celebrities celebrating today.

Musical talents are also in the spotlight: Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath turns 76, while country artist Craig Morgan is now 61. Bassist Lou Barlow is celebrating his 59th birthday, adding to the list of musicians being honored today.

Events like these remind fans of the enduring legacy and contributions of these celebrities to the entertainment industry. Happy birthday to all!