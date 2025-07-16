Celebrity Birthdays: Notable Stars Celebrate Today

KANSAS CITY, MO — Today marks the birthdays of several well-known celebrities, including Gareth Bale, AnnaLynne McCord, Corey Feldman, and Will Ferrell. Bale turns 36, while McCord is 38, Feldman reaches 54, and Ferrell celebrates his 58th birthday.

As you celebrate, take the time to rethink your strategy and develop long-term plans. Forcing issues can hinder progress, but a strategic approach can lead to success. Apply energy toward your physical aspirations to reduce anger and conflict, and focus on professional growth and financial opportunities.

Each zodiac sign has specific advice today. Cancer individuals (June 21 – July 22) should trust their instincts while remaining observant of their surroundings. Leos (July 23 – Aug. 22) are encouraged to join stimulating events that foster friendships and personal growth.

Virgos (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) must take caution in financial matters, ensuring all details are attended to before proceeding. Libras (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) are advised to prioritize self-care and maximize their interests.

Scorpios (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) should focus on high-paying career opportunities while ensuring they network effectively. Sagittarians (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) are encouraged to appreciate life’s experiences and utilize their talents for self-improvement.

Capricorns (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) should observe their environment before making decisions, while Aquarians (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) are urged to channel their energy positively. Pisceans (Feb. 19 – March 20) will thrive in supportive environments.

With these insights, individuals can harness their unique attributes to reach their goals, whether in personal or professional realms. Happy birthday to all the stars celebrating today!