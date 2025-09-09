Entertainment
Celebrity Birthdays: Wiz Khalifa, David Arquette, and More Celebrate Today
LOS ANGELES, CA — On September 8th, fans celebrate the birthdays of numerous celebrities, including rapper Wiz Khalifa, actor David Arquette, and singer Pink.
Wiz Khalifa, who turns 38 today, is known for his hit songs and energetic performances. Earlier this year, he appeared as a panelist on “Hollywood Squares.” Actor David Arquette, also turning 54, portrayed businessman Barry Keenan in the 2003 film “Stealing Sinatra.” Actress Brooke Burke celebrates her 54th birthday today as well; her middle name is Lisa.
Meanwhile, singer Pink, who turns 46, has been married to former motocross racer Carey Hart since 2006. Other birthdays today include actor Martin Freeman, who is also 54 and has two children, Grace and Joe.
This year’s birthday list features a variety of personalities. Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is now 85, while bass guitarist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra is 73. Other notable birthdays include actress Heather Thomas (68), singer Aimee Mann (65), and actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (44).
The celebration continues with rising stars like Gaten Matarazzo from “Stranger Things,” who is just 23. As fans honor their favorite stars today, they reflect on their contributions to entertainment.
