Celebrity Couples Celebrate Milestones in Love

LOS ANGELES, CA — Celebrity couples are celebrating significant anniversaries showcasing their love in unique ways. On August 31, singer Ashlee Simpson and actor Evan Ross celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary during Simpson’s Las Vegas residency. The couple shared a sweet moment during her performance when Simpson kissed Ross, capturing the occasion on social media.

‘Love u happy anniversary baby! Love watching you,’ Ross wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of the heartwarming moment. Fans cheered as the couple showcased their affection on stage. The celebration comes shortly after Ross was seen in the audience during another one of Simpson’s performances, where she sang to him, and he blew her a kiss.

Their story began over a decade ago when they met at a friend’s gathering and started dating in July 2013. They married in 2014, and they have a daughter named Jagger Snow, and Ross is also a stepfather to Simpson’s son, Bronx, from her previous relationship.

In another touching tribute, actress Gabrielle Union and former NBA star Dwyane Wade celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on August 30. The couple shared a heartfelt video collage on social media, reflecting on their journey together. ‘Eleven years of marriage and I’m still waking up next to my best friend,’ they wrote, expressing gratitude for their union. The couple first met in 2007 but began dating in 2010.

Union and Wade, who are parents to a daughter together, have openly discussed their blended family. Wade also has three children from previous relationships. They often share insights into their marriage and how they overcome challenges.

Additionally, Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan marked 47 years together with heartfelt gifts and messages. Glory shared on September 2 a photo showcasing a sweet note and a gold heart from Emilio, emphasizing their long-lasting love and commitment. In August, they expressed their admiration for each other while reminiscing about their relationship that began when they first met during a jam session in 1975.

Each couple showcases their unique love stories, celebrating the joys, challenges, and blessings of their relationships. As they remember their anniversaries, they continue to inspire fans with their dedication to love and family.