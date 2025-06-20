Celebrity Family Feud Returns With New Season on July 10

Los Angeles, CA – Celebrity Family Feud is back for its 11th season, set to premiere on Thursday, July 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. The popular game show features two celebrity families competing to win $25,000 for their chosen charities.

Steve Harvey returns as host for the season, promising another round of laughs and excitement. Contestants will answer survey questions posed to 100 people, which often leads to entertaining and unpredictable responses.

This season’s lineup includes notable matchups, such as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders facing the Harlem Globetrotters, and NFL players divided into offense and defense teams. The NFLPA Defense includes Booger McFarland, Sam Barrington, Bart Scott, Tyrone Poole, and Jevon Kearse, while the NFLPA Offense features Jerome Bettis, Marshall Faulk, Devin Hester, Ronnie Brown, and LeSean McCoy.

Celebrity chefs will also join the lineup, competing against each other for the chance to donate money to their selected causes. Normani is expected to make an exciting appearance, adding to the star-studded roster.

A sneak peek clip shows contestants dancing and giving humorous answers during the game. One standout moment occurs when a contestant admits that Steve Harvey is “in our bedroom every night” while watching the show. Harvey’s reaction drew laughter from the audience, highlighting the fun atmosphere of the game.

Fans are eager for the newest season, and the show is anticipated to deliver its signature mix of family-friendly entertainment and celebrity antics. With its blend of competition and laughter, Celebrity Family Feud is gearing up for a thrilling return on July 10.