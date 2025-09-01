Celebrity Fashion Trends: A Look at Summer Styles

SAINT-TROPEZ, France — Emma Watson is embracing a bold summer fashion revival as she strolls the streets of Saint-Tropez. On a recent outing, the actor and activist chose to wear an orangey-red bikini under a black crochet long-sleeve dress, capturing attention for her vibrant look.

Watson has maintained her color palette throughout her trip. Another day, she donned a red ankle-length dress with a fishtail hem, accented by low-contrast burgundy polka dots. This stylish slip is from Réalisation Par, priced at $290. Surprisingly, she opted for cherry red ballerina flats instead of hiking shoes while walking on rocky terrain.

She isn’t the only celebrity leaning into bold colors this season. Earlier in the summer, a fellow icon was spotted in Saint-Tropez wearing a red boatneck minidress paired with matching flip-flops. In Los Angeles, another star turned heads in a red halter and gingham capris combo, a nod to vintage styles.

Fashion experts suggest that this trend toward brighter reds offers a fresh departure from summer’s typical soft colors. With many high-profile celebrities embracing similar shades, there seems to be a strong call for a revival of tomato red in popular fashion.

Fashion writer at Vogue, noted that while some observers might have missed the earlier trends, the return of vibrant colors signifies a shift in celebrity styles as summer draws to a close. As observers look towards fall, it appears the trend of embracing fiery hues is here to stay.