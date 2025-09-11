Celebrity Guests Announced for Happy’s Place Season 2 Premiere

NASHVILLE, TN – NBC has confirmed that Season 2 of the sitcom Happy's Place, set to premiere on November 7, will feature guest appearances from iconic stars Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri.

Returning to the small screen, Happy’s Place tells the story of Bobbie, played by Reba McEntire, who inherits her father’s tavern and discovers she has a half-sister and new business partner, Isabella, portrayed by Belissa Escobedo.

In the upcoming season, the tavern reopens with a mix of comedy and drama as long-buried secrets come to light. Bobbie learns that family is not just about blood relations but about the bonds formed in daily life.

Lloyd will guest star as Clive, a gentleman who accidentally loses his phone at the bar. Kane takes on the role of Theresa, Clive’s adventurous wife, who is always in pursuit of justice and excitement. Oteri, known for her role in Saturday Night Live, plays Monica, a strict health inspector committed to cleanliness during her inspections.

The show’s creators, Kevin and Julie Abbott, also serve as executive producers, alongside McEntire and others. Universal Television, part of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

As of now, Happy’s Place has increased NBC’s Friday 8 p.m. slot viewership significantly, making the show’s renewal an easy decision for the network. The pilot episode attracted 17.6 million viewers, marking a substantial rise in interest since its debut.

Fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of Happy’s Place on Friday, November 7, at 8 p.m. CST on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.