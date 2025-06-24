Celebrity Highlights from this Week’s A-List Events

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Stars were out in full force this week, from red carpets to major events in California, New York, and Milan. Celebrities gathered at various occasions, making headlines and dazzling fans with their appearances.

On June 21, Terry Crews accepted the Favorite Reality TV Show award for “America's Got Talent” at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. The actor delivered a lively acceptance speech and entertained guests with his trademark humor.

Meanwhile, John Cena spoke during Fanatics Fest 2025 in New York City on the same day, sharing insights on sports and celebrity culture with fans.

In Milan, Benedict Cumberbatch graced the Prada menswear fashion show, showcasing the latest trends with a stylish ensemble adorned in prints and neutrals on June 22.

At the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, young stars Maia Kealoha and Auli'i Cravalho bonded on the red carpet, highlighting a strong sense of community among the younger generation of actors.

Across the nation, Emma Roberts took part in a panel discussion at Fanatics Fest 2025, discussing her experiences in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Fantasia Barrino shined at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in Beverly Hills.

On June 20, MGK performed live on the “Today” show in New York City, energizing the crowd with his chart-topping hits.

Superstar couple Russell Wilson and Ciara also made a statement by posing together at JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club during the Fanatics Fest NYC. They were among many other celebrities, including Brad Pitt and Kerry Condon who promoted their new film “F1” in London on June 21.

Fans enjoyed memorable moments throughout the week, including Mya’s attendance at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards and Tom Brady’s appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City, showcasing the vibrant celebrity culture.

These events continue to highlight how celebrities engage with fans and each other while celebrating achievements and community.