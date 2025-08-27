Celta and Betis Clash in Early LaLiga Match Amid European Aspirations

VIGO, Spain — Celta de Vigo will face Real Betis this Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 21:00 local time at the Abanca Balaídos stadium. This match comes as the sixth round of LaLiga, but it has been moved up to accommodate both teams’ participation in the upcoming Europa League.

Celta enters the match sitting 15th in LaLiga with just one point from their first two games. They lost to Getafe and drew against Mallorca. Meanwhile, Real Betis is in seventh place with four points after drawing with Elche and winning against Alavés.

Throughout their past encounters, Betis leads the series with 33 wins compared to Celta’s 29 victories and 24 draws from their 86 meetings.

Notably absent from Celta’s lineup will be Starfelt due to injury, while Aidoo and Cervi are omitted from the squad for tactical reasons. Betis, on the other hand, is coping with significant absences, including the injured Pau López and other players like Isco, Marc Roca, and Diego Llorente.

The match is set to be broadcasted live on Movistar LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar. Fans can also follow real-time updates and coverage through various media channels.

After securing their first win of the season against Alavés, Betis aims to continue their positive momentum gained from that match. Coach Manuel Pellegrini has hinted at potential changes in the lineup to manage player fatigue as the team prepares for a busy schedule including European competition.

The stakes are high for both teams as they look to solidify their positions in LaLiga and make a mark in the Europa League. This encounter not only aims to enhance their league standings but is also seen as a vital step toward establishing a strong campaign ahead.