Celta vs. Espanyol: LaLiga Match Set for Sunday Afternoon

Vigo, Spain – Celta de Vigo will host Espanyol in a LaLiga EA Sports match on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 6:30 PM. This match marks the 14th round of the Primera División.

Espanyol arrives in Vigo following a 2-1 victory over Sevilla last week. The Catalan team aims to build on that success. By contrast, Celta comes off a mixed week, having lost 3-2 to Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League after earning a narrow win over Deportivo Alavés (1-0) in LaLiga.

The Celta squad, led by coach Claudio Giráldez, holds the sixth position in the LaLiga standings with 21 points—a record of six wins, three draws, and four losses. Coach Manolo González‘s Espanyol is looking to climb higher with a strong showing in this match.

Fans can watch the match live on DAZN and follow updates via Radio MARCA and MARCA.com, which will provide live commentary and team line-ups two hours before kick-off. Post-match coverage will include a recap, quotes from players, and highlights of the game.

As both teams eye improvement in their league standings, this match presents an exciting opportunity for both Celta de Vigo and Espanyol.