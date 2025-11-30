Sports
Celta vs. Espanyol: LaLiga Match Set for Sunday Afternoon
Vigo, Spain – Celta de Vigo will host Espanyol in a LaLiga EA Sports match on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 6:30 PM. This match marks the 14th round of the Primera División.
Espanyol arrives in Vigo following a 2-1 victory over Sevilla last week. The Catalan team aims to build on that success. By contrast, Celta comes off a mixed week, having lost 3-2 to Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League after earning a narrow win over Deportivo Alavés (1-0) in LaLiga.
The Celta squad, led by coach Claudio Giráldez, holds the sixth position in the LaLiga standings with 21 points—a record of six wins, three draws, and four losses. Coach Manolo González‘s Espanyol is looking to climb higher with a strong showing in this match.
Fans can watch the match live on DAZN and follow updates via Radio MARCA and MARCA.com, which will provide live commentary and team line-ups two hours before kick-off. Post-match coverage will include a recap, quotes from players, and highlights of the game.
As both teams eye improvement in their league standings, this match presents an exciting opportunity for both Celta de Vigo and Espanyol.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63