Sports
Celta Vigo Hosts Getafe in La Liga Opener This Sunday
VIGO, Spain — Celta Vigo will start its 2025-26 La Liga campaign against Getafe on Sunday at the Balaidos Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 4 p.m. local time. Celta finished seventh last season, securing a place in the Europa League, while Getafe ended in 13th, just two points above the relegation zone.
Celta had a strong showing last season, their best in nine years, and will aim to kick off this term with a victory. The team has made five new signings, including Ilaix Moriba from RB Leipzig and Ferran Jutgla from Club Brugge. However, they lost two key players, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Fer Lopez, to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which netted the club around €50 million.
Getafe will look to improve from their previous season, where they struggled with a record of 11 wins, nine draws, and 18 losses. They’ve also been active in the transfer market, with notable additions like Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid and Abdel Abqar. They did, however, lose center-back Omar Alderete to Sunderland, earning €11.6 million in the process.
In their last two meetings, Celta has won against Getafe, including a 1-0 victory in November 2024. As they prepare for this weekend, Celta has concerns with five players, including Javi Rodriguez and Williot Swedberg, facing late fitness tests. Fresh faces like Moriba and Zaragoza could make their debut.
On the other hand, Getafe will miss Domingos Duarte and Alex Sancris due to suspension and have injury doubts surrounding Juanmi. Coach Jose Bordalas will likely deploy a 4-3-3 formation, with Mayoral as a key player in attack.
Celta leads the overall head-to-head record with 11 wins to Getafe’s 10, and nine games have ended in a draw. Both teams are eager for a positive start to the season, making this opening match crucial for their ambitions in the league.
