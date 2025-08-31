Celta Vigo Set to Face Villarreal in La Liga Showdown

VIGO, Spain – Celta Vigo is poised to meet Villarreal this Sunday as both teams look to make their mark in the 2025-26 La Liga season. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. local time, with Celta seeking to break a streak of disappointing results.

Villarreal, known as the Yellow Submarine, currently leads the league with six points from their first two matches after defeating Real Oviedo and Girona. In contrast, Celta sits in 13th place, having gathered only two points from three matches, including two draws.

In their most recent outing, Celta faced Real Betis on Wednesday, managing a 1-1 draw. Hugo Alvarez scored for Celta, leveling after Marc Bartra’s strike for Betis. This match marked their second draw of the campaign, tying their earlier score with Mallorca on August 23.

Celta, who finished seventh in the league last season and qualified for the Europa League, achieved a 3-0 victory over Villarreal in their last meeting back in April. They have also won their last two home matches against Villarreal, a statistic that gives them confidence.

Despite injuries sidelining defender Carl Starfelt, Celta’s squad is otherwise fit. Coach Carlos Carvalhal expects Alvarez and fellow forward Javi Rueda to lead the attack on Sunday. Iago Aspas, at 38, continues to play a crucial role in the squad.

Meanwhile, Villarreal has enjoyed a strong start, overcoming Real Oviedo 2-0 in their opener, followed by a commanding 5-0 victory against Girona, with Nicolas Pepe netting a hat-trick. However, injuries to Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, and Pau Cabanes have raised concerns ahead of the match.

Marcelino, Villarreal’s coach, noted the importance of securing three points in this match to maintain their lead. The Yellow Submarine aims to sustain its impressive performance throughout the season and achieve a place in next season’s Champions League.

The anticipated clash promises to be intense. Celta hopes home advantage can turn the tide, while Villarreal looks to continue its winning streak. Celta’s attacking duo and Villarreal’s strong offensive form will surely make this a thrilling encounter.