Celta Vigo and Valencia Clash in La Liga Showdown

VIGO, Spain — Celta de Vigo will host Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, January 3, 2026, as both teams look to chart a positive course to start the new year. The match is set for 1:00 PM local time at the Municipal de Balaídos.

Celta de Vigo currently sits seventh in the league table, five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, with a total of 23 points from 17 matches. Their season has seen five draws, eight losses, and four victories, leaving them needing to improve after finishing 2025 with a goalless draw against Real Oviedo.

Coach Carlos Carvalhal‘s side managed only one home win this season but remains hopeful against a struggling Valencia. The last meeting between these two teams at Balaídos ended with Celta winning 3-1, although Valencia triumphed 2-1 in their previous encounter at Mestalla in February 2025.

In contrast, Valencia finds themselves in a precarious 17th position, just one point above the relegation zone. They have achieved only 16 points from 17 games and concluded 2025 with a 1-1 draw against Mallorca. Coach Rubén Baraja‘s squad has struggled offensively, scoring just 16 goals to date.

Celta will be missing key players like Manuel Sanchez due to suspension and also have injury concerns. Meanwhile, Valencia’s Stole Dimitrievski and Eray Comert are both being assessed for fitness ahead of the match.

Despite Celta’s recent form being better than Valencia’s, both teams’ vulnerabilities make the outcome uncertain. Historically, Valencia has the upper hand with 64 wins in their past encounters, yet this match remains unpredictable.

The anticipated lineups are as follows: Celta’s starting XI may include Radu, Fernandez, and Jutgla, while Valencia could feature Agirrezabala, Correia, and Duro. Fans are eagerly awaiting what should be an intense clash.

Following this match, both teams will look to carve a better path in the coming weeks to avoid relegation battles and chase European competition spots.