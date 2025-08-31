Celta and Villarreal Set for Anticipated Clash Tomorrow

Vigo, Spain – Alejandro Quintero González has been appointed as the referee for the upcoming match between Celta de Vigo and Villarreal, scheduled for 5:00 PM tomorrow at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos. Pizarro Gómez will serve as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

This will mark Quintero’s second season officiating in Spain’s top division. He has had limited encounters with Celta, having officiated only one prior match for the team, which ended in a 2-1 victory against Alavés last season.

Quintero has officiated Villarreal three times before, all of which took place in the previous season. Villarreal won each of those matches: 2-1 against Espanyol away, and 3-0 and 4-2 at home against Alavés and Osasuna, respectively. Tomorrow’s match will be the first time Quintero officiates a game between Celta and Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Celta’s coach Claudio Giráldez addressed concerns over player participation in a press conference. He noted that Damián Rodríguez and Miguel Román are the only field players yet to see any minutes this season. Giráldez expressed confidence that both players will receive playing time, stating, “It’s not in my plans for them to be loaned. The idea is for them to get minutes throughout the season, and that everyone who stays is important.”

Despite a promising performance over the summer, Miguel Román has not yet featured in the current campaign, while Damián Rodríguez had a lesser role during the latter half of last season. Giráldez emphasized the need for patience with both players, hinting that one or both might start in tomorrow’s match against Villarreal.