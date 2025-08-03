Celtic FC Begins Title Defense Against St Mirren This Weekend

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic FC is set to begin its defense of the Scottish Premiership title this weekend against St Mirren at Celtic Park.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM on Sunday, July 3, 2025. The Hoops are looking to build on last season’s success, having finished 17 points clear of rivals Rangers in the standings, despite losing two matches to them.

Brendan Rodgers, in his third consecutive season as manager, faces the challenge of sustaining Celtic’s dominance in the league. “We know the pressure is on to maintain our performance,” said Rodgers. “Each game is an opportunity to prove ourselves.”

St Mirren, who qualified for the top half of the table in the second phase last season, are also looking to secure a solid start to their campaign. Their manager, Stephen Robinson, expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to compete. “We want to push up the table and make a statement right from the start,” Robinson stated.

Celtic will have to navigate the season with notable absences, including the departure of Nicolas Kuhn and the injury to Jota, who is expected to miss most of the year. However, the return of Kieran Tierney has fans excited.

Last season, St Mirren managed to earn a draw at Celtic Park, adding intrigue to this opening match. Bookmakers see Celtic as the strong favorite, with odds favoring them as 1/6 to win, while St Mirren’s chances of an upset sit at 16/1.

As the teams prepare for the match, Celtic fans are hopeful for a dominant performance to kick off the new season.