Celtic Faces Ajax in Como Cup Amid Thunderstorm Warnings

Como, Italy – Celtic continues its pre-season tour tonight with a match against Dutch giants Ajax for the inaugural Como Cup. The game is set against a backdrop of severe thunderstorm warnings in the region, but officials have confirmed that the match will go on as planned.

Celtic, having enjoyed a solid pre-season so far, won four of their five warm-up matches, including victories over Sporting Lisbon and Newcastle United. The team aims to add the Como Cup to their collection of summer trophies, enhancing their morale as the regular season approaches.

Brendan Rodgers, Celtic’s manager, is eager to see his squad perform in one of Europe’s most scenic stadiums. Fans are particularly excited to see new signing Shin Yamada, although he may not make his debut tonight after being removed from the team sheet. Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is included on the bench after recovering from minor surgery, alongside Alistair Johnston.

“I understand the fans’ eagerness for new signings,” Rodgers stated. “I have the final say on all signings, and we are focused on acquiring players who can make an immediate impact.”

On the other side, Ajax arrives with their own ambitions, hoping to secure a win after finishing as Eredivisie runners-up last season. Their manager will demand a strong performance against Celtic, who are looking for yet another trophy in their illustrious history.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM local time, and all eyes are on the field as the conditions clear ahead of the match. As both teams gear up, the anticipation builds for an exciting clash.