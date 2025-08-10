Celtic Overcomes Aberdeen in Dramatic Scottish Premiership Clash

Aberdeen, Scotland — Celtic took the lead in the Scottish Premiership with a decisive victory over Aberdeen, showcasing their dominance with a 1-0 win at Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday.

The only goal of the match came early, when Benjamin Nygren converted a well-placed cross from Kieran Tierney, marking Tierney’s return and first assist of the season. The Japanese international Daizen Maeda also played a vital role in Celtic’s attacking strategy, though his shots on goal were repeatedly thwarted by Aberdeen’s defense.

Willie Miller, a former Aberdeen and Scotland defender, commented on the match, stating, “Celtic needs to be much more of a threat through the middle and increase the tempo.” His observations highlighted the struggles of Aberdeen, who had been attempting to contain Celtic’s offense.

Despite having less possession, Aberdeen demonstrated improvements in their play compared to previous matches but lacked the cutting edge in the final third. Manager Jimmy Thelin remained hopeful, saying, “Today I saw further improvements and we’ll work again tirelessly before the next match.”

Celtic maintained the majority of possession, with numerous shots taken throughout the match—21 in total. They also displayed a robust defensive effort, preventing Aberdeen from capitalizing on their few chances. Pat Bonner, a former Celtic goalkeeper, noted, “They’re keeping good possession but there wasn’t a lot of penetration from midfield and beyond.”

As both teams head into their next fixtures, the gap between Celtic and the teams trailing them in the league continues to widen, solidifying their position at the top.