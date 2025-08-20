Celtic Prepares for Champions League Clash with Kairat

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic FC is set to face Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying playoff on Wednesday evening, with kickoff at 8 p.m. local time. The match holds significant importance for Celtic as they aim to return to the prestigious tournament after several years of missed opportunities.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers emphasizes the necessity of a strong performance in the first leg, stating, “The first leg is always important. When we’ve qualified and had success before, it has been on the back of a strong first leg, so that’s the plan this evening.” He expressed confidence in his players despite distractions from ongoing transfer talks.

The atmosphere at Celtic Park is expected to be electric, with fans eager to cheer on their team. Kairat’s head coach Rafael Urazbakhtin acknowledged the challenge of playing in such an intimidating environment but is confident that his seasoned players will handle the pressure admirably.

“I don’t think our players have to be specially motivated,” Urazbakhtin commented. “When it comes to atmosphere, we understand Celtic will have all this support from their fans. It will be challenging, but we are ready to show our best qualities.”

Both teams are coming into the match with momentum; Celtic recently secured a 4-1 victory against Falkirk, showcasing their attacking prowess. However, Urazbakhtin’s squad is looking to rebound from a disappointing loss in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Rodgers confirmed that he does not expect any late signings before the match, focusing instead on the existing squad. New signings Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren were included in the matchday squad, reflecting the club’s aim for strength and continuity.

Fans are keenly aware of the prize at stake—the chance to progress to the league phase of the Champions League, which could bring significant financial benefits estimated around £40 million. On the conditions of play and the structure, Rodgers noted, “They’re gaining fitness all the time and are really motivated to get there.”

The excitement builds as Celtic hopes to secure a solid lead at home before heading to Almaty for the return leg. The stakes are high as the team seeks to re-establish itself on the European stage.