GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic FC announced on Saturday that they have terminated the contract of head coach Wilfried Nancy following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Rangers at Celtic Park.

The decision comes just eight games into Nancy’s tenure, during which the team suffered six defeats and failed to keep a single clean sheet. This recent loss marked a stark contrast to Nancy’s ambitions after starting the match with an early lead.

After the match, Nancy expressed frustration but remained hopeful, saying, “This is not about myself. This is about disappointing the fans… we are really close to turning things around.” Despite his optimism, dissatisfaction among fans was palpable, with protests occurring outside the stadium.

Nancy was appointed last month after joining from Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer. His time at Celtic was marred by poor performances and a lack of results, raising questions about whether he was the right choice for the role.

The club’s hierarchy, led by head of football operations Paul Tisdale, also came under scrutiny following the loss. Tisdale has been seen at recent matches, including next to Shaun Maloney, who previously served as a coach under former manager Martin O'Neill.

Before Nancy, O’Neill had taken charge of Celtic on an interim basis following the departure of Brendan Rodgers. O’Neill had a notable record, achieving seven victories in eight matches. Following this disappointing performance, rumors of O’Neill’s potential return emerged amidst mounting fan unrest.

Celtic’s defensive frailties were highlighted in the defeat, with errors leading to operational breakdowns that allowed Rangers to score three unanswered goals in the second half. Star defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is currently sidelined, further complicating Nancy’s plans.

The immediate future for Nancy became uncertain as speculation grew over who would replace him. “I need time. Give me time and you will see my team,” Nancy insisted in his post-match comments.

Celtic will now prepare for their upcoming match against Dundee United, where Nancy will hope to rebuild morale and avoid further decline.