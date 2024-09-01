Sports
Celtic Set for First Old Firm Clash of the Season Against Rangers
The highly anticipated Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers is set to take place at Parkhead on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30pm. Celtic, managed by Brendan Rodgers, enters the match with a strong start to the season, having won all three of their previous matches.
Victory for Celtic would see them move five points clear of Rangers in the Premiership standings after just four games played. On the other hand, Rangers, under the management of Philippe Clement, have yet to secure a win in an Old Firm fixture and last achieved victory at Celtic Park in 2021.
Brendan Rodgers emphasized the importance of caution despite Celtic’s impressive form. He expressed that while the team has been performing well, it is crucial to prepare for all the details to ensure continued success. “You can’t just come in and assume that you will continue to play that well,” he stated.
Rangers come into the match following an impressive 6-0 victory over Ross County, but an earlier draw against Hearts has placed them three points behind current league leaders Aberdeen. This clash presents both teams with the opportunity to establish their dominance in the early stages of the league.
Rodgers highlighted the emotional nature of Celtic-Rangers matches and reiterated the importance of controlling performance on the field. He stated, “Celtic Rangers games, wherever they are, are always tough games with the emotion that’s involved with them.”
