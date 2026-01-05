Celtics Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Bulls

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics, with a record of 22-12, are set to host the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on January 5, 2026. The game, which is crucial for Eastern Conference standings, is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Boston enters the matchup riding a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 146-115. In contrast, the Bulls, currently at 17-18, lost to the Charlotte Hornets 112-99 in their last outing.

The Celtics have been strong at home, boasting a 10-5 record at TD Garden during the 2025-26 season. They lead the all-time series against the Bulls 137-110 and have won six of the last seven meetings between the two teams. Boston is favored by 10.5 points in this matchup, with an over/under set at 236.5 total points.

Chicago will be without Coby White, who is dealing with a calf issue, and Jayson Tatum for Boston is sidelined with an Achilles injury. This puts additional pressure on Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who scored a career-high 50 points against the Clippers over the weekend.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which has successfully predicted many NBA outcomes, is favoring the over on total points scored. Historically, games between the Celtics and Bulls have often exceeded point totals in this range.

As the teams prepare for the game, all eyes will be on Brown, who has averaged 30.1 points per game this season, especially with Tatum out. The Celtics will look to capitalize on this opportunity at home to continue their winning momentum.

For fans, the game can be viewed on NBC Sports Boston and CHSN.