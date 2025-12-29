Celtics’ Anfernee Simons Faces Uncertain Future Ahead of Trade Deadline

BOSTON, Massachusetts – The Boston Celtics are evaluating their options with guard Anfernee Simons as the February 5 trade deadline approaches. The talented scorer, acquired in a deal that sent Jrue Holiday to the Celtics, is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Despite being on the trade block, Simons has become a key component off the Celtics’ bench, averaging 13.3 points while shooting 43.1% overall and 36.9% from three-point range. However, the Celtics are struggling to find a trading partner willing to absorb his $27.6 million salary this season, according to an NBA executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“They’ve been trying to find a market for (Simons) for a few months now, and it is not there,” the executive said. “I think a lot of teams would like to sign him, but they do not want him at that price, and they can just wait it out,” he added.

Simons’ defensive struggles have also raised concerns. While he has shown improvement this season, he has yet to establish himself as a reliable defender. Nevertheless, his offensive skills make him an attractive asset for teams looking to bolster their scoring.

Trade talks are expected to intensify as the deadline nears. Some teams may reconsider their interest based on Simons’ performance leading up to the cutoff. The Celtics may be compelled to keep him through the season, risking losing him to free agency without receiving anything in return.

Team president Brad Stevens expressed appreciation for Simons’ effort and mindset. “He’s a quiet guy, but just a super person. He’s really trying to help the team in any way he can,” Stevens said. “Defensively, I’ve been really impressed; he’s made great strides.”

As the trade deadline nears, the Celtics face a critical decision regarding Simons’ future. Keeping him could hinder their financial flexibility, but losing him for nothing could be detrimental. The situation remains fluid as the Celtics weigh their options.