Celtics Clash with Jazz in Utah: Game Preview and Betting Insights

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Boston Celtics are set to face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in hopes of winning their third consecutive game. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Delta Center.

The Celtics, with a current record of 19-12, are coming off a narrow 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Despite this setback, they have claimed seven victories in their last ten games and possess a 9-7 record on the road this season.

Utah, on the other hand, enters the game with a record of 12-19. The Jazz recently defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 on Saturday. They are fifth in the Northwest Division and have recorded an 8-10 record at home this season. However, the Jazz will be without key player Ace Bailey due to a hip injury.

According to the latest betting odds from SportsLine, Boston is favored by 8.5 points against Utah, with the over/under set at 242.5 total points scored. Historically, the Celtics lead the all-time series against the Jazz 64-47, but Utah won their last meeting 105-103 on November 3.

In terms of standout players, Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ranks fourth in the NBA with an average of 29.7 points per game, while Jazz star Lauri Markkanen averages 27.9 points, placing him 10th. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, a significant contributor, will not play due to an Achilles injury.

The Celtics’ offense has been particularly efficient, maintaining the third-most efficient scoring rate in NBA history as of Sunday. By contrast, Utah has struggled defensively, ranking 29th in defensive efficiency, which could impact the game’s pace.

Betting experts suggest that the total points could be high, with Utah often scoring heavily at home. However, recent trends indicate that the total has gone under in four of five past matchups and in three of the Celtics’ last four games.

As the game approaches, fans and bettors alike are eager to see which team secures the win and if Boston can cover the spread. The outcome could set the tone for both teams as they navigate the rest of the season.