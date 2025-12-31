Sports
Celtics Clash with Jazz in Utah: Game Preview and Betting Insights
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Boston Celtics are set to face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in hopes of winning their third consecutive game. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Delta Center.
The Celtics, with a current record of 19-12, are coming off a narrow 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Despite this setback, they have claimed seven victories in their last ten games and possess a 9-7 record on the road this season.
Utah, on the other hand, enters the game with a record of 12-19. The Jazz recently defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 on Saturday. They are fifth in the Northwest Division and have recorded an 8-10 record at home this season. However, the Jazz will be without key player Ace Bailey due to a hip injury.
According to the latest betting odds from SportsLine, Boston is favored by 8.5 points against Utah, with the over/under set at 242.5 total points scored. Historically, the Celtics lead the all-time series against the Jazz 64-47, but Utah won their last meeting 105-103 on November 3.
In terms of standout players, Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ranks fourth in the NBA with an average of 29.7 points per game, while Jazz star Lauri Markkanen averages 27.9 points, placing him 10th. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, a significant contributor, will not play due to an Achilles injury.
The Celtics’ offense has been particularly efficient, maintaining the third-most efficient scoring rate in NBA history as of Sunday. By contrast, Utah has struggled defensively, ranking 29th in defensive efficiency, which could impact the game’s pace.
Betting experts suggest that the total points could be high, with Utah often scoring heavily at home. However, recent trends indicate that the total has gone under in four of five past matchups and in three of the Celtics’ last four games.
As the game approaches, fans and bettors alike are eager to see which team secures the win and if Boston can cover the spread. The outcome could set the tone for both teams as they navigate the rest of the season.
Recent Posts
- Jim Cramer Discusses Investing in Quality Stocks Amid Market Trends
- Discover the Best Movies Streaming on Netflix Today
- Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation
- Jill Scott Returns with New Album Set for February 2026 Release
- Deputies Respond to Knife-Wielding Man in Humboldt County
- Nets Seek Redemption Against Hot Wizards After Recent Losses
- Spurs Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Struggling Pacers
- Fairfield Basketball Coach Achieves 100th Win in Dominant Victory
- Notre Dame Hires Colts’ Charlie Partridge as Defensive Line Coach
- Angel Reese Turns Heads with Courtside Fashion Statement
- Shane Beamer Voices Frustration Over Assistant Coach’s Departure
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers: Your Guide to Legal Recovery
- Tennessee Kicker Max Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal After Tough Season
- First Supermoon of 2026 Set for January 3
- Rice’s Daveon Hook Injured During Armed Forces Bowl Against Texas State
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Ole Miss in College Football Playoff Rematch
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers Assist Victims with Eye Injuries
- Declan Rice Out for Arsenal’s Match Against Aston Villa