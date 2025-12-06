Celtics Crush Wizards 146-101 Behind White’s Dominant Performance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Boston Celtics dominated the Washington Wizards 146-101 on Thursday night, marking their third consecutive victory. Derrick White scored a season-high 30 points and contributed nine assists and seven rebounds, stepping up in the absence of Jaylen Brown.

Jordan Walsh also delivered a standout performance for Boston, posting a career-high 22 points. The game was held at Capital One Arena, where the Celtics solidified their position with a record of 13-9. They have now won eight of their last ten games.

The Wizards, however, suffered their worst loss of the season, falling to 3-18, and have now lost ten straight games against Boston. C.J. McCollum led Washington in scoring with 22 points while Khris Middleton added 15.

Brown was unable to play due to illness, but his absence did not hinder the Celtics significantly. Boston never trailed during the game and led by as many as 17 points in the first half. They maintained control into the second half, outscoring Washington 80-42 over the game’s final periods.

Washington tried to make a comeback late in the second quarter, closing the gap with a 22-12 run, which brought them within seven points at halftime. However, that momentum was short-lived as Boston quickly reasserted dominance.

Seven Celtics players scored in double figures, while Payton Pritchard added 13 points, showcasing their depth. Boston’s ability to win decisively without one of their stars sends a strong message about their team’s resilience moving forward.

Next, the Celtics will face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, while the Wizards will look to rebound against the same opponent on Saturday.