Celtics Draft Max Shulga at NBA Draft’s 57th Pick

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Celtics selected Max Shulga with the 57th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on June 26, 2025. The 23-year-old sharpshooter, originally from Ukraine, displayed his talent during five college seasons, notably at Utah State and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

Shulga averaged 10.1 points per game and shot 39.2% from beyond the arc throughout his collegiate career. Jonathan Givony of Draft Express noted Shulga’s capabilities, stating, “39% 3-point shooter across five college seasons, Shulga offers did quite a bit of playmaking for VCU, being named Atlantic 10 player of the year.”

In his senior year, Shulga excelled, averaging 15 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4 assists over 35 games. His performance caught the attention of NBA scouts and fans alike, leading to the Celtics’ decision to draft him.

Alongside Shulga, the Celtics also selected Kentucky center at No. 46 and a Spanish guard at No. 28. Williams, noted for his passing and rebounding skills, transferred to Kentucky after four seasons at Drexel.

The Celtics were originally interested in Rasheer Fleming with the 32nd pick but traded up to select him at 31. They traded the No. 32 pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for the 46th and 57th picks, along with a pair of future second-round selections in 2026 and 2027, enhancing their draft strategy.