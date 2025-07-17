Celtics Explore Anfernee Simons Trade for Future Success

Boston, MA — The Boston Celtics are actively considering trading guard Anfernee Simons as they navigate salary cap limitations following a tumultuous offseason.

This comes after the Celtics traded away key players Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis due to financial constraints. They also lost Luke Kornet while veteran Al Horford is set to leave for a more competitive team. The Celtics have added new talent in Simons along with Georges Niang, Josh Minott, and Luka Garza, though none of these players match the skill of Holiday, Porzingis, or Horford.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted on The Hoop Collective podcast last week that the Celtics are looking to trade Simons. The decision is twofold: the Celtics aim to strengthen their roster at the center position and address their current luxury tax overage of $20.26 million.

Celtics President Brad Stevens acknowledged that while getting below the luxury tax is a goal, it will not come at the expense of the team’s future assets. “The priority is continuing to make sure we have our future firsts and all these things that are in play for us,” Stevens said.

Simons, who has a salary of $27 million, is seen as a player with potential value. However, with many teams managing their own luxury tax, demand for small defensive guards is low. Fake trade scenarios have begun to emerge as fans speculate what the Celtics could do with Simons.

One potential trade could send Simons to the Chicago Bulls for center Nikola Vucevic. This transaction would save the Celtics $6.2 million while giving them the big man they need. However, Vucevic is not seen as a long-term solution.

Another option discussed involves acquiring Kyle Kuzma and a second-round draft pick from the Utah Jazz. While this gives the Celtics front-court depth, it also poses financial hurdles.

Additionally, a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for players like Brandon Clarke could yield a stronger lineup for Boston while managing payroll.

Each of these scenarios highlights the balancing act the Celtics must perform: enhancing their competitiveness while staying financially viable in a challenging market.

Engaging in complex trades will be key for the Celtics as they aim for a successful season ahead.