Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option

BOSTON, Massachusetts — As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches on June 25, the Boston Celtics are weighing their options for the No. 28 and No. 32 picks, including a potential selection of French point guard Nolan Traore.

Traore, a 19-year-old guard who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 175 pounds, has shown promise as a playmaker, averaging 7.4 assists per game for Saint Quentin in France’s LNB Pro A. However, his shooting and defensive skills remain under scrutiny.

During his recent podcast, ‘How Bout Them Celtics!’, hosts Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance discussed Traore’s potential fit with the Celtics. Simone reflects that while Traore may not be an immediate impact player, his development as a point guard could be worth the risk.

Traore finished the past season averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 rebounds over 44 games, but his shooting percentages—41% from the field and 31.4% from three-point range—raise concerns. Draft analysts have cited his lack of efficiency as a reason for his drop in projections, now ranking him around 25th overall.

Despite these concerns, Traore’s ball-handling and passing ability generate excitement. His creative playmaking, often finding teammates with precise feeds, has been noted as a strong point in his game. “He manipulates defenses and reads rotations well,” LaFrance pointed out, emphasizing Traore’s high basketball IQ.

The Celtics look to maximize their draft potential as they face financial constraints. If their draft picks can contribute as rotation players, Boston would benefit significantly from their rookie-scale contracts. This is increasingly important under the league’s latest collective bargaining agreement.

Concerns about Traore’s ability to defend larger players could hinder his immediate contributions, with experts noting a lack of focus and intensity on that side of the ball. He averaged just 0.7 steals per game, which raises further questions about his readiness for the NBA and how well he can fit into coach Joe Mazzulla’s system.

As the Celtics prepare for the draft, the decision to select Traore will hinge on the team’s willingness to invest in his development, with many viewing him as a project with potential long-term upside.