Celtics Eyeing Kevon Looney as Free Agency Approaches

BOSTON, Massachusetts — As the NBA‘s free agency period approaches, the Boston Celtics are focusing on bolstering their frontcourt. Following the recent trade of Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks, the team finds itself in need of reliable centers.

Current Celtics centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet are also drawing interest from around the league, and the Celtics may lose both players. In such a scenario, Brad Stevens, the Celtics president of basketball operations, will have to look for viable replacements on the market.

Among the players on the Celtics’ radar is Kevon Looney, a 29-year-old center who has been with the Golden State Warriors. Looney has spent the last two seasons in a largely bench role, averaging 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while maintaining a solid defensive presence. Last season, Looney’s 106.9 defensive rating ranked 21st among players who participated in at least 50 games.

Looney has experience from multiple championship runs with the Warriors, making him a valuable asset for a team like the Celtics that aims to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. His ability to perform in critical moments could prove beneficial, especially if Jayson Tatum returns from injury.

Even if Looney typically fits better in a backup role, he presents a reasonable target for the Celtics should Horford and Kornet depart.

The Warriors, after making a big move last season by acquiring Jimmy Butler, remain in a solid position but may not be looking to add high-profile free agents this offseason. General manager Mike Dunleavy noted the challenge in making substantial additions due to salary constraints.

“It’s just almost impossible for us to add players in the salary range of guys we were looking at last summer since we’ve added Jimmy,” Dunleavy said.

The Celtics are striving to reshape their roster with an eye toward reducing payroll and enhancing their competitive edge. The team’s recent trades signal a new direction, but it remains uncertain whether they can keep Horford, currently regarded as a top target for the Warriors.

With free agency beginning at 6 p.m. ET, all teams will be looking to secure valuable additions before the marketplace becomes crowded.