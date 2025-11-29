Celtics Face Injury Challenges Ahead of Timberwolves Showdown

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Boston Celtics are preparing for a critical matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday evening, but they may be shorthanded due to injuries impacting key players.

Boston’s injury report released on Friday indicates that guard Jaylen Brown is questionable with low back spasms, while Derrick White is probable due to a right calf contusion. Center Neemias Queta is also listed as questionable because of a left ankle sprain. Jayson Tatum remains out as he continues his rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon.

Brown’s potential absence would mark his first missed game of the season. The 29-year-old has been a crucial player for the Celtics, especially in their recent win over the Detroit Pistons, where he scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists. His performance has made him the team’s leader in scoring, averaging 28.2 points per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.

“We need to come ready to play or don’t come at all,” Brown emphasized after the Celtics’ last game, highlighting the importance of mindset and preparation.

White, who is averaging 16 points per game this season, had a standout performance against Detroit, scoring 27 points, including six three-pointers in the second half to help secure the 117-114 victory. If he does play, White will look to continue building momentum from his recent performance.

Coach Joe Mazzulla noted that Queta’s ankle injury is day-to-day, suggesting it is not serious. If Queta cannot play, the Celtics may rely on Luka Garza or opt for a smaller lineup using players like Chris Boucher and Jordan Walsh.

The Celtics currently hold a 10-8 record and are looking to extend their winning streak to six games. This matchup against the Timberwolves, also at 10-8, is critical as both teams vie for positioning as potential playoff contenders.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this game, the Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. on Sunday.