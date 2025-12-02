Celtics Face Knicks in Crucial Matchup at TD Garden

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics will face off against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The match features two teams with strong playoff aspirations, intensifying the rivalry after the Knicks eliminated the Celtics in last season’s playoffs.

The Celtics are coming off a 135-100 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, where Payton Pritchard scored a season-high 42 points. Boston currently holds an 11-9 record for the season and is looking to build on their recent success.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have won four consecutive games, most recently defeating the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at home. New York boasts a 13-6 record and looks to continue their winning streak against Boston.

Key players for both teams will look to make an impact. Boston’s Derrick White (calf) and Neemias Queta (ankle) are both expected to play after recent injuries. Queta tied his career-high with 19 points and a career-high 18 rebounds in a previous game.

Not to be overlooked, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is having an impressive season, averaging 28.5 points per game, ranking him 10th in the NBA. In the last matchup between the two teams, Brunson led the Knicks with 31 points in their 105-95 victory over Boston on October 24.

This matchup comes with stakes, as both teams are vying for better positioning in the playoff race. The Celtics are averaging a league-best 11.1 turnovers per game, showcasing their efficiency on the court.

Fans can catch the game live on NBC and Peacock, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. at TD Garden.