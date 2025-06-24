Sports
Celtics Face Major Payroll Challenges After Playoff Exit
BOSTON, Mass. — After the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s championship win on Sunday, the NBA offseason is here. The Boston Celtics, facing tight financial decisions, are preparing for significant changes.
With Jayson Tatum’s supermax extension kicking in for the 2025-26 season, the Celtics will see their current payroll hit $225 million. Once Boston adds in projected expenses, their total payroll for next season could exceed $513 million, including luxury tax payments.
The current luxury tax law penalizes teams that exceed salary limits. The Celtics’ estimated $280 million tax bill would dwarf the previous record held by the 2023-24 Golden State Warriors, who faced $388 million in payroll costs. With these rising expenses, the team might look to shed some contracts as they potentially enter a transition period while Tatum recovers from a torn Achilles injury.
Former NBA front office insider Bobby Marks suggested two key trades that could alleviate some financial pressure. One proposed deal sends Kristaps Porzingis and a first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets, while bringing back forward P.J. Washington Jr. to Boston.
The second trade would involve sending guard Jrue Holiday to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and forward Caleb Martin, as well as other assets. According to Marks, these trades could save the Celtics over $300 million, helping to reorganize their roster and maintain competitiveness.
While moving on from veteran players like Holiday might come at a cost in experience, the trades could ultimately help the team build a stronger roster around their star, Tatum. “These moves not only save money but strengthen Boston’s frontcourt,” Marks stated.
As the Celtics look to manage their financial situation, a clear plan of action is essential for their future success.
