Celtics Face Tough Payroll Decisions After Thunder Championship Win

Boston, MA – With the Oklahoma City Thunder winning the championship on Sunday night, the NBA offseason has officially begun. The Boston Celtics, under President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, face significant challenges in managing their payroll as they prepare for the future.

Jayson Tatum‘s supermax extension, worth five years and $313 million, is set to begin in the 2025-26 season. Alongside that, the Celtics’ committed payroll is already around $225 million, not accounting for the projected $233 million full roster payroll next year. This financial strain will also include an estimated $280 million in luxury taxes, totaling a staggering $513 million payroll.

Such expenses far exceed the record-setting $388 million payroll of the 2023-24 Golden State Warriors, prompting Boston to consider roster changes. These financial concerns, coupled with Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles, indicate a likely push to offload some contracts soon.

Bobby Marks, a former Brooklyn Nets general manager and ESPN NBA insider, suggests two potential trades to alleviate some of the financial burden. The first trade would involve sending Kristaps Porzingis along with Boston’s 2025 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets, allowing the Celtics to reduce their luxury tax exposure.

Another proposed scenario would see the Celtics trade guard Jrue Holiday to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for forward P.J. Washington Jr. Additionally, the Celtics could send forward Sam Hauser and center Xavier Tillman to the Portland Trail Blazers for center Duop Reath.

Marks highlighted that these trades could save the Celtics over $300 million in salary, while also enhancing the team’s frontcourt depth. Although Boston would miss Holiday’s leadership and Hauser’s shooting abilities, the long-term financial flexibility could benefit the organization as it aims to build a competitive roster around Tatum and other key players.

As the Celtics navigate these changes, the potential loss of players like Hauser and Holiday may be overshadowed by the new depth acquired.