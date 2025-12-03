Celtics Face Uncertainty Over Jayson Tatum’s Achilles Injury Return

BOSTON, Mass. — As the Boston Celtics navigate the early stages of the 2025-26 season, a major storyline looms large over the team: the potential return of superstar forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks in May. While he has a specific return date in mind, the Celtics organization has yet to establish a concrete timeline for his comeback.

In a recent episode of “The Zach Lowe Show,” an NBA insider emphasized that speculation surrounding Tatum’s return will persist. However, he cautioned fans against expecting Tatum to immediately regain his previous All-Star performance level upon returning. “What does he look like if he came back this season?” he pondered. “We cannot just project like, ‘Oh, yeah, First-Team, All-NBA. Jayson Tatum is coming right in for the playoff race.’ That’s not realistic at all.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Tatum’s health, the Celtics have started the season with an 11-9 record, surprising many with their offensive play. The team undertook significant changes during the offseason by trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, leading some to doubt their capabilities, particularly with Tatum’s absence. However, as of now, the Celtics find themselves positioned seventh in the Eastern Conference.

As the season unfolds, Boston remains determined not to rush Tatum’s return, irrespective of the team’s standing in the playoff race. With plenty of basketball left to play, the focus remains on ensuring Tatum’s long-term health rather than an immediate return to the court.