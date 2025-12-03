Celtics Host Knicks in Key NBA Showdown Tonight

BOSTON, Mass. — The New York Knicks (13-6) face the Boston Celtics (11-9) tonight at TD Garden in their second meeting of the season. This matchup comes during a four-game winning streak for the Knicks, fresh off a 116-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

In their first game of the season, the Knicks defeated the Celtics 105-95 back in October, leading by as much as 24 points. The Celtics, meanwhile, are looking to build on their recent success, having just pulled off a close 117-115 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jayson Tatum will not be playing tonight due to an Achilles injury, leaving the Celtics relying on their other players. Jaylen Brown has stepped up in Tatum’s absence, averaging 28.4 points per game. In addition to Brown, the Celtics will have Derrick White and Neemias Queta returning from injury, which could enhance their performance.

Boston has showcased a strong offensive capability, ranking among the league’s top five teams. However, their defense is only middle-of-the-pack, allowing 110.9 points per game. Despite their scoring power, the Celtics rank last in the league in free throw attempts per game.

The Knicks have skillfully balanced both offense and defense, showcasing nearly 40% accuracy on three-point shots when playing at home. Tonight’s game gives Boston the chance to test New York’s perimeter defense while hoping to use the crowd’s energy to their advantage.

ESPN gives the Knicks a 57% chance of winning, emphasizing their recent form and solid lineup. As both teams aim for a strong postseason showing, the outcome of tonight’s clash could be pivotal for either side.