Sports
Celtics Interested in Ben Simmons as Offseason Moves Continue
BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Celtics are exploring the possibility of signing former All-Star Ben Simmons, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Celtics are one of four teams interested in the 29-year-old guard, who is seeking a fresh start after a tough season.
Simmons, who played for the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over 51 games. Despite his struggles, including a lack of scoring in the playoffs, his defensive skills and versatility keep teams interested. He can play multiple positions and serve as a secondary playmaker, qualities the Celtics need after a series of offseason changes.
Currently, Boston can only offer Simmons the veteran minimum contract due to salary cap constraints, sitting just above the second apron. Without a trade or a roster cut, the Celtics may struggle to meet Simmons’ expectations for a higher salary. Other teams, including the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Sacramento Kings, are also reportedly in talks with him.
Boston has made efforts to finalize its 15-man roster but could create room by letting go of partially guaranteed contracts for players like Jordan Walsh or JD Davison. Additionally, trade discussions involving newcomers Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang remain open.
For Simmons, a move to Boston could mean a new beginning within a team aiming for a championship. As the Celtics weigh their options, finding a financial agreement will be crucial for the potential collaboration.
