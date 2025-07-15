Celtics’ Jordan Walsh Ejected After Foul Against Heat

LAS VEGAS — Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh was ejected in the second quarter of the team’s Summer League game against the Miami Heat on Monday night after receiving two technical fouls.

The incident occurred with 3:34 left in the quarter when Walsh fouled Heat forward Pelle Larsson, shoving him into the stands. Larsson confronted Walsh about the play, leading to a brief altercation between the two players, which resulted in both receiving technical fouls.

Walsh’s first technical foul came earlier in the game after a scuffle with Miami guard Erik Stevenson. As he accumulated two technicals, the officials ejected him from the game.

Before his ejection, Walsh had a strong performance, scoring 13 points and grabbing three rebounds while shooting 5-of-8 from the field in just 10 minutes of play. This outing marked an improvement for Walsh, who had averaged 15 points per game in the Celtics’ first two Summer League games.

Several members of the Celtics front office, including team president Brad Stevens and owner Bill Chisholm, were present, seated courtside, as Walsh’s ejection unfolded.

Walsh, who was drafted 38th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, is trying to solidify his place on the team with his contract not fully guaranteed for the next season. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 486 minutes over his first two seasons in the NBA.

After being escorted off the court, Walsh will look to rebound in the team’s next game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.