Celtics’ Jordan Walsh Reflects After Losing Starting Spot

LOS ANGELES — Jordan Walsh, a forward for the Boston Celtics, addressed the media on Saturday after being removed from the starting lineup for the first time this season. Walsh, who started 20 consecutive games, emphasized the need to improve his impact on the court to help the team.

“I think just leaving a print on the game,” Walsh said. “Every time I’m on the court, I’ve got to constantly make it hard for everybody else to kind of survive on the other team. I feel like I hadn’t been doing that.”

Walsh’s starting streak began on Nov. 12, but his recent performance had diminished. He played only five minutes in Thursday’s game against the Sacramento Kings before being benched at halftime. Coach Joe Mazzulla opted to start Sam Hauser instead in the game against the LA Clippers.

Despite the news, Walsh remained optimistic about his role. “It was definitely a good spurt for sure, but staying even keel is what’s more important,” he noted. “I’m no stranger to this, you know what I’m saying?” Walsh added that he has learned to be ready for any situation.

Mazzulla clarified that the decision to bench Walsh was not due to his performance but rather a strategic move. “It’s just we can go to so many different things,” Mazzulla explained. “I think you saw what Sam was able to do in the first half.”

Walsh reflected on the situation, stating, “I need to step it up, basically. If that was the case, I didn’t make my mark enough — or impactful enough — to stay out there.”

The Celtics are currently on a road trip and have a 21-12 record for the season. They will finalize their west coast trip against the Clippers on Saturday before returning to Boston for a homestand.