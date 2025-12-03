Celtics Prepare for Trade Market as Season Heats Up

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Celtics are gearing up for a pivotal moment in their season. On December 15, NBA players who signed free-agent deals this summer will be eligible for trade, providing opportunities for teams to adjust their rosters for the future.

General Manager Brad Stevens is determining whether the Celtics will be buyers or sellers before the trade deadline. There is a clear focus on contending in the 2026-27 season when star player Jayson Tatum is expected to be fully healthy. Any in-season moves will likely target long-term benefits rather than immediate needs.

Among players potentially on the move, center Xavier Tillman is a strong candidate. Since joining the Celtics in the 2023-24 season, he has struggled to secure a consistent role, overshadowed by other players like Neemias Queta and Chris Boucher. Tillman’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, prompting speculation that he could be involved in a trade or released to free up a roster spot.

Another player facing scrutiny is Anfernee Simons, who has an expiring contract worth $27.6 million. The Celtics appear uninterested in extending his deal, making him a viable option for a trade that could bring in a more suitable component for their future plans.

Shooting guard Sam Hauser‘s stock has also dropped despite expectations for increased playing time in Tatum’s absence. With a career-low shooting percentage of 34.0% from beyond the arc, and averaging just 6.6 points per game, Hauser may also be seen as expendable. His $10 million salary this season could provide tax relief or additional draft capital if traded.

Despite early struggles this season, with the Celtics starting 0-3, the team has found success recently. As of December 1, they have improved their record to 11-9 overall and are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference. Wins against top teams, including the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, have boosted morale.

The Celtics are now ranked third in the NBA for offensive rating over their last ten games. Key players like Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have hit their stride, contributing to the team’s impressive rhythm and shooting performance. This improved efficiency can be attributed to reduced turnovers, which the Celtics lead the league in with only 12.3 per game.

Coach Joe Mazzulla continues to emphasize maximizing their margin for error this season, making it crucial for the Celtics to maintain their control over game dynamics.

As the team looks ahead, the importance of Jaylen Brown is unmistakable. His consistent performances are vital as the team navigates through injuries and roster changes. The upcoming game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday promises to be a significant test of the Celtics’ recent resurgence.