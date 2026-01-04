Celtics Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Beat Kings 120-106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Boston Celtics continued their strong form, overcoming a close contest to defeat the Sacramento Kings 120-106 on Thursday night. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 29 points and 10 rebounds, marking another impressive performance in his recent scoring streak.

The Celtics improved their record to 21-12, driven by a notable fourth-quarter surge where they outscored the Kings 32-18. Derrick White contributed significantly, scoring 14 of his total 16 points in the final period. Despite a challenging start, the Celtics used their strong defensive efforts in the second half to take control of the game.

Sacramento had a promising lead early on, led by DeMar DeRozan’s 25 points and contributions from Dennis Schroder, who added 18 points. However, the Kings fell to 8-26 for the season after losing four of their last five games.

The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 88, but Boston quickly established their dominance. White’s shooting streak, coupled with Brown’s key plays, turned the tide in favor of the Celtics. Brown’s free throws and a critical three-pointer from White helped extend Boston’s lead to as much as 13 points late in the game.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla praised his players for their defensive tenacity, particularly in limiting Sacramento’s scoring opportunities in the second half. “We were physical and aggressive, really kept them out of transition,” he said, emphasizing the correlation between their defensive effort and offensive success.

Next, the Celtics will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, while Sacramento will try to bounce back against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.