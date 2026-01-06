Celtics Rally to Beat Jazz 129-119 in Dramatic Comeback

SALT LAKE CITY — The Boston Celtics overcame a rocky start to defeat the Utah Jazz 129-119 on Tuesday night. After trailing by double digits in the first quarter and by five at halftime, the Celtics dominated the third quarter, scoring 40 points to take control of the game.

Derrick White played a crucial role in the comeback, scoring a team-high 27 points and recording a career-high seven blocks. He also contributed seven rebounds and six assists. White became the 13th player in NBA history to achieve at least 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and seven blocks in a single game, making him the first guard to do so.

Jaylen Brown added 23 points, snapping a nine-game streak of 30-point performances as he tied with Celtics legend Larry Bird for most consecutive games of that caliber. Other notable contributions came from Boston, where six players scored in double figures.

Utah’s top scorer, who had been listed as questionable before the game, scored 37 points, while teammates scored 26 and 22 points, respectively. Despite a strong start in the first quarter, where they led by 12 points, the Jazz struggled as the game progressed.

Boston’s defense forced Utah into 13 turnovers, resulting in 23 points for the Celtics. The Jazz managed only five points off the Celtics’ eight turnovers.

With this victory, the Celtics have now won five of their last six games. Up next for Boston is a game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, as they continue their five-game road trip.