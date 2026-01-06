Sports
Celtics Rally to Beat Jazz 129-119 in Dramatic Comeback
SALT LAKE CITY — The Boston Celtics overcame a rocky start to defeat the Utah Jazz 129-119 on Tuesday night. After trailing by double digits in the first quarter and by five at halftime, the Celtics dominated the third quarter, scoring 40 points to take control of the game.
Derrick White played a crucial role in the comeback, scoring a team-high 27 points and recording a career-high seven blocks. He also contributed seven rebounds and six assists. White became the 13th player in NBA history to achieve at least 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and seven blocks in a single game, making him the first guard to do so.
Jaylen Brown added 23 points, snapping a nine-game streak of 30-point performances as he tied with Celtics legend Larry Bird for most consecutive games of that caliber. Other notable contributions came from Boston, where six players scored in double figures.
Utah’s top scorer, who had been listed as questionable before the game, scored 37 points, while teammates scored 26 and 22 points, respectively. Despite a strong start in the first quarter, where they led by 12 points, the Jazz struggled as the game progressed.
Boston’s defense forced Utah into 13 turnovers, resulting in 23 points for the Celtics. The Jazz managed only five points off the Celtics’ eight turnovers.
With this victory, the Celtics have now won five of their last six games. Up next for Boston is a game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, as they continue their five-game road trip.
Recent Posts
- Walt Disney World Announces Exciting Deals for Summer 2026
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Wordle Revealed
- Exciting Matchups Set for WTA Brisbane International
- Melbourne City Hosts Brisbane Roar in A-League Clash
- Multiple Earthquakes Reported Across California and Mexico on New Year’s Weekend
- Dacre Montgomery’s Return: A New Role in ‘Dead Man’s Wire’
- Liam Rosenior Emerges as Top Candidate for Chelsea Head Coach Position
- Illinois Player Wins $1 Million in Lucky Day Lotto
- The Legacy of Pablo Escobar: A Look at Manuela Escobar’s Life
- Tragic Fire in Swiss Ski Town Claims 40 Lives on New Year’s Day
- Roblox Outage Affects Thousands Worldwide as Users Report Errors
- Joe Rogan and Jay Anderson Discuss UFOs and Ancient Mysteries
- Poll Reveals Americans Skeptical of Billionaire Political Influence
- Guillermo del Toro Honors Late Brother at Film Awards Ceremony
- Rising Stars Eala and Jović Defeat Legends Williams and Svitolina in New Zealand
- Wagner Moura Highlights Transformative Theater Skills in Actor Roundtable
- King Tides Cause AT&T Outage, Disrupt 911 Services in Marin County
- Breakout Star Williams to Debut on ‘The Tonight Show’
- Exciting Matches Ahead at ATP 250 Hong Kong Open
- Clippers Face Warriors in Crucial NBA Showdown Monday Night