Celtics Restructure Roster Ahead of Free Agency

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Celtics are making significant roster adjustments as they prepare for free agency, set to open Monday at 6 p.m. The team recently acquired veterans Georges Niang and Anfernee Simons to help them dip below the salary cap’s second apron and ease roster-building restrictions.

Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens indicated a clear need for flexibility as they assess their short-term future, especially with star forward Jayson Tatum likely out next season due to an Achilles injury.

<p“There clearly is a need to prioritize regaining our flexibility and maximizing, from an asset standpoint, what we can,” Stevens said. The Celtics are currently $4.5 million below the second apron line and $15 million above the luxury tax line. They have faced penalties after being over the tax line for three of the last four seasons and are exploring methods to reduce that number.

Boston has options regarding free agents Al Horford and Luke Kornet. “There is no question our priorities would be to bring Al and Luke back,” Stevens emphasized, noting the significant role both players have in the organization. However, it remains uncertain how Tatum’s injury will impact Horford’s decision-making as he tests free agency.

In a league source report, it was revealed that the Celtics plan to retain guard JD Davison by picking up his $2.27 million option for next season, although the contract remains nonguaranteed.

The Celtics also traded point guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in exchange for guard Simons and two second-round draft picks. This move is expected to help reduce their salary commitment significantly, allowing for further adjustments to the team.

Holiday, who played a pivotal role during the Celtics’ championship year, expressed optimism about the team’s potential. “I think we still have a really great opportunity and a great window to win a championship again,” he stated after the Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals last month.

As the Celtics navigate through free agency, they aim to strike a balance between securing current talent and maintaining the flexibility needed for future maneuvers.