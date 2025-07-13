Celtics Sign Charles Bassey Amid Summer League Success

LAS VEGAS — Charles Bassey made a notable impression during his Summer League debut for the Boston Celtics, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds off the bench in a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Cox Pavilion on Friday night.

Brad Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, provided insights on Bassey’s last-minute addition to the team. “Charles has played a lot of NBA minutes over the last couple of years,” Stevens said. “He made the decision at the last minute to participate in a practice and ultimately played with the team. I thought he did a really good job yesterday.”

Bassey, a 6-foot-10 big man, is an unrestricted free agent after spending the last three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics have shown interest in him since last offseason, considering the team’s recent roster changes, including the departures of Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, and Al Horford.

While Stevens has not committed to Bassey’s long-term prospects with the team, he praised his impact in just 18 minutes of play. “He probably was the biggest reason we won the game,” said Stevens. “He’s a guy that’s probably playing for what’s next.”

The Celtics currently have Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, and Xavier Tillman signed as big men, along with two-way center Amari Williams. Although Boston’s 15-man roster is full, there may be opportunities for a training camp contract to accommodate Bassey or other players as the season approaches.

As Boston navigates the Summer League, Bassey’s performance will likely affect his chances of making the roster for the upcoming season. For now, the 24-year-old has shown he could be a valuable addition to the Celtics’ frontcourt.