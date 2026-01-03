Celtics Struggle Without Al Horford’s Defensive Presence

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Celtics are feeling the impact of Al Horford‘s absence as the team navigates through the 2025-26 NBA season. A five-time All-Star, Horford played seven seasons with the Celtics, serving as a defensive anchor that many celebrated but few acknowledged fully.

Currently standing at 19-12 and holding the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics have faced challenges from injuries and roster changes. Despite these obstacles, they have excelled defensively, allowing the second-fewest points in the paint in the league. However, the team is finding it hard to replace Horford’s ability to limit second-chance opportunities for opponents.

Boston ranked No. 5 in second-chance points allowed during Horford’s first year back (2021-22), maintaining a top 10 position in subsequent seasons. Now, they sit at No. 27, trailing teams like the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, which could affect their playoff performance. Head Coach Joe Mazzulla noted, “We need to adjust our strategies to address this gap; every possession counts.”

Horford had a proven track record of defending against strong rebounding opponents, often neutralizing their contributions significantly. His return adds a layer of versatility that is currently lacking as the Celtics face a tougher road ahead without him. Boston has relied on players like Luke Kornet and Kristaps Porzingis, but the overall defensive metrics greatly dip without Horford stabilizing the interior.

As the Celtics continue to develop their roster ahead of the playoffs, they are reminded of Horford’s value in rebounding, shot-blocking, and leadership. “It’s about finding that balance and making sure we can fill in the void he left,” Mazzulla added. The stakes are higher as they aim to get back on track and sharpen their focus moving into the postseason.