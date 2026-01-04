Celtics Surprising Success, Fans Await Tatum’s Return to Court

BOSTON, Massachusetts — As of December 29, 2025, the Boston Celtics continue to impress fans with their strong performance in the NBA despite missing key player Jayson Tatum. Boston currently holds a 19-12 record, placing them third in the Eastern Conference.

This success has ignited discussions about Tatum’s potential return, with fans and analysts eagerly awaiting news. Tatum, who has been sidelined due to an injury, has been sharing workout videos on social media, highlighting his progress in recovery.

Kevin O’Connor, a well-known NBA podcaster from Yahoo, recently speculated on the timing of Tatum’s return. He mentioned during a broadcast that the Celtics typically keep injury updates private, suggesting fans might suddenly see Tatum listed as ‘questionable’ on the injury report. ‘That’s how the news is going to come out,’ O’Connor predicted.

Tatum, drafted third overall by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft, has been a vital part of the team’s success, leading to multiple All-Star selections and a championship title in 2024. His absence has been felt, but the team’s current performance gives fans hope for a deep playoff run, especially if he returns to the lineup.

As the season progresses, many remain hopeful that Tatum can rejoin the team, providing a significant boost in their pursuit of postseason success. With the team’s unexpected resilience without him, anticipation builds for what his return might bring.