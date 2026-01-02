Celtics Take on Struggling Kings on New Year’s Day

SACRAMENTO, California – The Boston Celtics (20-12) face off against the Sacramento Kings (8-25) in an NBA matchup on January 1, 2026. The Celtics are coming off a strong 129-119 victory over the Utah Jazz, and they are eager to extend their winning streak against the struggling Kings.

Boston has climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference, boasting an impressive 11-4 record over their last 15 games and a sharp 5-1 over their last six outings. Despite the absence of star player Jayson Tatum due to an Achilles injury, the Celtics have found a rhythm with Jaylen Brown leading as one of the league’s top scorers, averaging 29.5 points per game.

On the other hand, Sacramento sits at 14th in the Western Conference, reeling after a devastating 131-90 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings have managed just two wins in their last ten games, contributing to a dismal .244 winning percentage this season. Rookie Nique Clifford led the team with 18 points in their most recent game, but the Kings have struggled offensively, averaging only 111.0 points per game.

The Kings are missing key players Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, which has further hampered their efforts. With a league ranking of 28th in defensive efficiency, the Kings face a tough challenge against a Celtics team that ranks fourth in offensive rating and net rating.

NBA odds indicate the Celtics as 9.5-point favorites in this matchup. Celtics center Neemias Queta is expected to be crucial in capitalizing on Sacramento’s rebounding struggles. The Kings rank last in rebounding percentage and are 26th in allowing opponent rebounds per game.

With the momentum in their favor, Boston is poised to cover the spread, especially after consistently defeating lesser teams. Players like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have stepped up in scoring to support their lineup. Betters are looking closely at the total, which is set at 227.5 points.

The game tips off at 10 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV, promising a showcase of resilience from the Celtics and a desperate effort from the struggling Kings.